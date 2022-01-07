Bahia Notícias / Sports / EC Vitória / Clubs suggest a change in the format of Série C; Vitória votes for current formula

The 20 clubs participating in the 2022 Series C approved the change in the competition’s dispute format. The meeting took place this Thursday (6) and now the proposal will be taken to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). Like the other representatives of the Northeast, Vitória voted in favor of the current formula, as stated by the interim president and the Deliberative Council, Fábio Mota.

“We had a meeting, the 20 clubs that are in Serie C. Two formulas were put to the vote. Formula one would be the current one, which are two regional groups, where four would be classified in each group and the eight would be formed. New formula, which is straight points, where everyone plays against everyone in a single round, and ranks the top eight. Vitória voted for the first formula. Vitória and all nine clubs in the Northeast. The other 11, which entered Remo, Paysandu and Manaus, and Aparecidense voted in the single round, where there will be 10 games at home, in the case of Vitória, and nine away, classifying eight to the two quadrangular ones out of 4. As we lost, we are forced to adhere to what the majority decided. that goes to the CBF is this formula that the majority decided on. Everyone’s dream would be straight points, there and back. But it is difficult because of the financial costs,” he said at a press conference.

In order for the Series C dispute to be made with 38 rounds, the clubs require the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), promoter of the competition, to make a financial contribution to each participating association, of at least 50% of what is given in Series B. Last year, each team received R$ 8 million in broadcast quotas in the second division. In other words, for the third party, the national entity would have to offer R$ 4 million for the format to be approved.

Also according to the leader of Leão, the new formula for the Series C of points running in a single shift can be implemented this year. However, to be changed, it needs the approval of the CBF.

“This year already. This was a meeting of the Serie C Association. It doesn’t mean that the CBF will agree to change the formula that exists right now”, he pointed out.

The meeting took place with the National Association of Clubs, but was not attended by the CBF. Proposals for any changes will still be taken to the controlling entity of Brazilian football.

In CBF’s 2022 calendar, Series C has 26 dates, which is the amount of the format of the past. The championship is scheduled to start on April 10th and the final on October 1st. Besides Vitória, Remo, Confiança, Brasil de Pelotas, Manaus, Ypiranga, Botafogo-PB, Volta Redonda, Paysandu, Rail, Altos, Figueirense, Forest, São Jose-RS, Botafogo-SP, Mirassol, Aparecidense, Atlético-CE, Campinense and ABC will compete for third.