Barcelona confirms loan of Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa until the end of the season

Barcelona confirmed this Friday (7th) the loan of Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa, from the Premier League, until the end of the current season

Philippe Coutinho is backthe to the Premier League. THE Barcelona confirmed this Friday (07) that the midfielder got your transfer right to Aston Villa, where he will play on loan until the end of the current season. the agreement, that is still subject to approval of the player in the medical exams and the work authorization in England, predicts call option.

The athlete must travel to Birmingham in the next few hours to perform clinical procedures at Villa Park.

Coutinho’s arrival at Aston Villa is a special request from Steven Gerrard, the Villans coach and former teammate of the Brazilian during his time at Liverpool.

“I don’t think you get the nickname ‘The Magician’ if you’re not a special football player,” Gerrard said when asked about the Brazilian on Thursday. “If you take a look at his page Wikipedia, you’ll see a serial winner wherever you’ve been. He has 63 games for Brazil, played for Barcelona and was amazing at Liverpool.”

Philippe Coutinho’s imminent departure Barcelona had already been reported by ESPN during this week. According to sources consulted, at least five clubs were moving in search of hiring the Brazilian.

Philippe Coutinho has a contract with Barcelona until June 2023 Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Coutinho’s manager Kia Joorabchian was working with Barcelona to find a new club for the player after it became clear the midfielder was not in Xavi’s plans.

The Catalan club had tried to negotiate Coutinho in previous windows, but without success, as none of the possibilities encouraged the attacking midfielder. Now, however, sources close to the athlete confirm his decision to leave so that he can return to playing regularly and increase his chances of playing for the World Cup in Qatar.

Barcelona was determined to facilitate the departure of Coutinho, with favorable conditions for any club that wanted the Brazilian, whether by loan or purchase. The reason? Alleviating the payroll is one of the priorities at Camp Nou, especially after the arrival of Ferran Torres, ex-Manchester City.