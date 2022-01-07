Belletti leaves the position of technical assistant and says goodbye to Cruzeiro – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Belletti is in the group of more than 20 employees who have been laid off at Cruzeiro in recent weeks

Changes in the football department at Cruzeiro continue apace after the arrival of Ronaldo, who owns 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anônima do Futebol da Raposa. Now, who leaves the club is the technical assistant Juliano Belletti. Former partner of the Phenomenon in the celestial club and in the Brazilian team, Belletti thanked him for the time he was at the club.

“Eternal gratitude. It was my 1st club as a player and my 1st club as a coach. Thanks to @sergio.santosrodrigues @rodrigocmoreira and @gustavocaetano for giving me the opportunity to come back. Thanks, blue nation! I wish you success and achievements in 2022. Oh God. always be with you”, published the world champion on his Twitter account.

Belletti, revealed by Cruzeiro still as a player in the 1990s, is one of the former coaching staff that leaves Cruzeiro. Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and his assistant Maurício Copertino had already said goodbye.

At the club, Juliano Belletti also held the position of international business director. He became a technical assistant at the fixed committee in February 2020, with Felipe Conceição in charge.

