‘Betrayal to the Motherland’ · TV News

Allied with Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) in Nos Tempos do Imperador, Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) was caught in the act when he diverted arms from Brazilian troops in the Paraguayan War (1864-1870). The villain will end up cornered by Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) and Gastão (Daniel Torres) in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. “It can answer for treason to the country”, the count d’Eu will fire.

In the scenes that will air on January 14th in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the deputy and Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) will try to prevent the monarchs from invading the warehouse in which they control the diversion scheme.

“We have to get there before him! Go the other way! They can’t see us together!” the politician will order. After walking away from the delegate, the crook will come face to face with the emperor and the prince, who will already be rummaging through the boxes on the spot. “Now, now!”, Teresa Cristina’s husband (Leticia Sabatella) will release him when he sees his rival emerge boldly at the warehouse.

“Majesty!”, the bad character will be surprised. “Deputy Tonico Rocha! He arrived at a good time. I really need a good explanation for what this means!”, Pedro will say, taking a gun from one of the boxes. “What an honor, Your Majesty, you here! Prince…”, will greet the disingenuous.

“What is the meaning of this shipment of weapons that should have been in the army depot?” will pressure the emperor. “Where would they be sent? You can answer for treason to the country in times of war!” Gaston warned. The corrupt will be quick to invent an excuse:

If you’ll let me… I was approached by an Army officer, responsible for logistics, who asked to rent my shed to store this cargo because the Army warehouse was full. I said that, to help Brazil, I would give up my shed for free! I did a favor, which hurt me, and as a reward, I’m treated like that!

But Leopoldina’s father (Bruna Griphao) won’t fall for the politician’s talk. “Let’s check your information. What is the name of the Army officer responsible for logistics that you mentioned?”, the monarch asked.

“Lieutenant Eduardo Passos, Your Majesty”, will release the villain. “Very well. We can go, Gaston”, the character of Selton Mello will say goodbye. Once the nobles leave the compound, Tonico will wipe the sweat and breathe a sigh of relief at having escaped — at least for the time being.

Borges will appear next and ask what to do. “Now, you’re going to look for Lieutenant Eduardo Passos. Tell them they’re going to look for him,” will send the traitor, who will become the target of an investigation by the emperor.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the exhibition of Além da Ilusão.

