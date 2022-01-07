Beyond Illusion records with daily tests amidst the panic of the new Covid-19 outbreak · TV News

The recordings of Além da Ilusão continue at full steam on Globo despite the increase in Covid-19 cases across the country. The station works hard to reinforce security protocols at Estúdios Globo, in Rio de Janeiro, carrying out daily PCR tests on everyone who is left unmasked, especially on the cast.

The next telenovela of the six is ​​scheduled to premiere a month from now, on February 7, and is Larissa Manoela’s first work on the network. She will play the protagonists Elisa in the first phase, and her sister, Isadora, after spending ten years in the story.

According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, some people from the series team tested positive for the disease after the advance of the omicron variant in Brazil. Patients have milder symptoms, but it is already considered more transmissible.

The columnist pointed out that, due to the infections, there were changes in the scripts of Alessandra Poggi’s plot. They take place daily and even the scenes in the main core of the serial had to be changed. THE TV news confirmed the information published in O Globo, Grupo Globo newspaper.

The broadcaster tests employees who are involved in the production on a daily basis to prevent the virus from spreading. Globo Communication was contacted by the report and only informed that the telenovela recordings continue and respect the security protocols already established.

Novel set in the 1940s

The soap opera that will replace Nos Tempos do Imperador, Além da Ilusão will mark the debut of Larissa Manoela on Globo and will take place in the 1940s. She will live a romance with Rafael Vitti’s character, the magician Davi. He will perform on the street and make the little girl Elisa so in love that she will fight with her family to stay with him.

Elisa will be murdered, and David will end up in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. He will manage to break out of jail after ten years. He will meet the dressmaker Isadora, Larissa Manoela’s second character in history. Elisa’s younger sister will also fall in love with David.

