BH must vaccinate children against COVID-19 on the 2nd half of January – General

Children will receive doses from Pfizer Pharmaceuticals (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) The vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years will start this month in Minas Gerais, which has about 1.8 million people in this age group. In Belo Horizonte alone, there are 193,000 eligible children. According to the Secretary of State for Health (SES-MG), the forecast is that Minas will receive 370 thousand doses this month.

The right dates to immunize the little ones, however, have not yet been released. A project made by State of Minas, based on information provided by the Ministry of Health, Minas Gerais State Health Secretariat and Belo Horizonte City Hall, shows that the capital of Minas Gerais should start vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 around January 18th.

The first shipment of vaccines will arrive in Brazil on January 13th and on the 14th it will begin to be distributed, according to the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz.

According to SES-MG, remittances previously received took about a day to be distributed in regions such as Belo Horizonte and Regio Metropolitana and two days to more distant cities.

Furthermore, Minas is able to carry out immediate distribution. “The Government of Minas is already prepared to receive and distribute vaccines against covid-19 to the child public. The forecast is to receive 370 thousand doses this month”, he says in a note.

Considering that the department will have access to the batch distributed by the Ministry of Health on January 15th and it will take about a day to start redistribution across the state, Belo Horizonte will be able to receive pediatric doses on the 16th.

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte states that it is expected to start the vaccination as soon as the batch is received and there is even the possibility of making the stations available on Saturdays. However, it needs two days after receipt to organize logistical issues.

“Belo Horizonte plans to start vaccination two days after receiving the doses. This period is necessary for checking and distributing the doses to the vaccination sites. The age groups that will be summoned depend on the quantity of doses that will be delivered to the municipality”, he says through of note.

In other words, if the distribution takes place from the 14th, as announced by the Ministry of Health, the capital of Minas Gerais will probably start vaccinating this age group on January 18th.

Both the city hall of Belo Horizonte and SES-MG reinforce that the dates of receipt and distribution depend on deliveries made by the Ministry of Health.

How to be

According to the SES-MG, children with comorbidity or permanent disability, quilombolas and indigenous people will be vaccinated first. Then, in descending order of age (oldest to youngest children).

To receive the dose in Belo Horizonte, the child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and present a vaccination card and identification document.

Understand

In Brazil, 301 children have died from the disease since the arrival of the coronavirus until December 6, 2021, which, in 21 months of pandemic, means 14.3 deaths per month, or one every two days.

The availability of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years was authorized by Anvisa last month. Therefore, the Ministry of Health opened a public consultation so that, according to the folder, parents and guardians could give their opinion on the matter.

See the notes

