Billionaire Ray Dalio recommends a ‘reasonable’ allocation of 1% to 2% Bitcoin

Hedge fund manager Ray Dalio remains optimistic about Bitcoin (BTC) in 2022, listing three main reasons Bitcoin is “awesome”. In a recent interview with The Investors Podcast, he talked about gold and BTC as a hedge against inflation.
When asked by interviewer William Green what a sensible allocation would be for a layman, Dalio said he agrees with fellow billionaire Bill Miller’s suggestion that 1%–2% is the correct allocation.
He explained that the network was never hacked; there is no better competitor; and BTC adoption rates would suggest that it could further reduce the market capitalization of gold:
“Bitcoin is now worth about $1 trillion, while gold that is not held by central banks and not used for jewelry is worth about $5 trillion. When I look at that, I keep that in mind because I think over time, inflation hedge assets will likely perform better. ”
Founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, Dalio echoed comments made last year during a recent interview with the podcast, saying he was impressed that Bitcoin has survived the past decade, while reiterating that it “has not is money-friendly”.
Dalio highlighted his musings on the rise of Bitcoin, highlighting the fanaticism surrounding the Bitcoin community as a possible Achilles’ heel and, not surprisingly for the investor known as “Mister Diversification”, he also asked a broader question about assets digital:
“When someone collects, takes the money they’ve earned in Bitcoin and then diversifies and, in other words, goes to other things?”
He fretted over non-fungible tokens and other currencies as potential diversification targets. For now, however, BTC occupies a place in its “inflation hedge asset class” alongside gold.
SEE MORE:
Follow us on social media
Follow our profile on Instagram and in the telegram to receive first-hand news!