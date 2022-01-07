Billionaire Ray Dalio recommends a ‘reasonable’ allocation of 1% to 2% Bitcoin

Hedge fund manager Ray Dalio remains optimistic about Bitcoin (BTC) in 2022, listing three main reasons Bitcoin is “awesome”. In a recent interview with The Investors Podcast, he talked about gold and BTC as a hedge against inflation.

When asked by interviewer William Green what a sensible allocation would be for a layman, Dalio said he agrees with fellow billionaire Bill Miller’s suggestion that 1%–2% is the correct allocation.

He explained that the network was never hacked; there is no better competitor; and BTC adoption rates would suggest that it could further reduce the market capitalization of gold:

“Bitcoin is now worth about $1 trillion, while gold that is not held by central banks and not used for jewelry is worth about $5 trillion. When I look at that, I keep that in mind because I think over time, inflation hedge assets will likely perform better. ”

Founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, Dalio echoed comments made last year during a recent interview with the podcast, saying he was impressed that Bitcoin has survived the past decade, while reiterating that it “has not is money-friendly”.

Dalio highlighted his musings on the rise of Bitcoin, highlighting the fanaticism surrounding the Bitcoin community as a possible Achilles’ heel and, not surprisingly for the investor known as “Mister Diversification”, he also asked a broader question about assets digital:

“When someone collects, takes the money they’ve earned in Bitcoin and then diversifies and, in other words, goes to other things?”

He fretted over non-fungible tokens and other currencies as potential diversification targets. For now, however, BTC occupies a place in its “inflation hedge asset class” alongside gold.

