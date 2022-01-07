Billionaire recommends a maximum of 2% of portfolio in Bitcoin

Legendary trader Ray Dalio recommends that investors invest no more than 2% of their portfolio in Bitcoin. With Bitcoin earnings, mainly in the last three years, digital currency gained an important prominence as a financial asset.

Thus, a Bloomberg strategist pointed out that currency is already a financial asset that cannot be ignored.

With prominence growing in 2021, Bitcoin has seen a huge adoption by companies, billionaires, among non-professional investors, who have also arrived in space. But a controversial issue is how much exposure to Bitcoin in a diversified investment portfolio.

Buying alternative cryptocurrencies starts to be considered in such a way of thinking, and of course this confuses those who want to join Bitcoin.

Megainvestor Ray Dalio believes that 2% of the portfolio in Bitcoin is reasonable

In a recent appearance on The Investor’s Podcast Network, Ray Dalio spoke about several investment subjects in his vision. Founder of Bridgewater Associates, he is one of the chief investment officers of this hedge fund, which seeks to maximize shareholder returns with the least risk.

A fierce critic of the monetary policies of the United States central bank, the FED, Ray Dalio defends gold as an investment, and has also invested in Bitcoin. Asked what percentage he thinks is legal for a Bitcoin investor to have in his portfolio, he says 2% is reasonable.

“So I am the master of diversification. […] companies die, but the stock market doesn’t die, because it rebalances itself with the new to replace the old, and I respect that process. So when I think about it, I think, ‘I’m not a person who likes all my eggs in one basket.’ I have an element of diversification that represents a small percentage of my total, so I think 2% in Bitcoin is okay.”

In Dalio’s opinion, having gold and Bitcoin will be important in the coming years as these will be assets to protect against inflation.

Dalio just recalled that governments are threats to Bitcoin, since as they have banned gold and silver in the past, it could also ban digital currency, mainly because this technology is traceable.

Bitcoin has already proven itself

One of Dalio’s most recent statements is also that Bitcoin has proven itself over time, going through 13 years without being the target of a hacker attack, even though it is a digital currency.

Thus, it is clear that the billionaire believes in technology, even with little of his money invested in the sector, and continues to observe the prospects for this market. Recently, Dalio said he has Ethereum in his portfolio, but he didn’t say how much.