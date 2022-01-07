Biology teacher arrested after vaccinating student at home

Laura Russo faces up to four years in prison for illegal practice

The professor of Biology, Laura Russo, 54, was arrested after administering an anti-covid vaccine to a 17-year-old student in New York, USA. The educator is not medically qualified to administer immunizations, nor did she have the consent of the student’s parents. Information is from CBS News.

According to investigations, the student’s parents themselves called the police after the child arrived home and reported what had happened.

In a video posted on social media, Laura appears applying the vaccine to the student and saying the phrases: “You’ll be fine, I hope” and “Here you are. Vaccine at home”.

Advertising. Scroll to continue reading.

The police are investigating how the educator got the alleged vaccine, and what brand it was, since only Pfizer doses were approved for children and teenagers.

Laura, was arrested on New Year’s Eve, and could be sentenced to up to four years in prison for illegal practice. The first hearing in the case is scheduled to take place on January 21st.

Twitter rules out remove tweets from Janaina Paschoal about vaccine

Zambelli sues the PGR against Doria for vaccine demand

Nonsense: For Macron, unvaccinated against Covid are not citizens

Vaccine Creator Says Vaccination Every 6 Months Is Not Feasible