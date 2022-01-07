Bitcoin (BTC) drops 8% and drops the market; Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) down 10%

The perfect storm seems to have formed around the universe of cryptocurrencies this Thursday (6). Kazakhstan, the world’s second-largest miner, is experiencing social upheaval; this brought down the price of Bitcoin; the loss of a floor generated hundreds of millions in sales; the move was a cascade of rampant altcoin selling; the market melted as a whole.

Bitcoin (BTC) operates at a drop of 8.7%, being sold at US$ 42,650, according to data from Coinmarketcap. According to the Bitcoin Price Index (IPB) the cryptocurrency is worth R$ 247,019.

To get an idea of ​​the damage: 99 of the 100 cryptocurrencies with the highest market value are operating in decline. The exception is the obscure APENFT (NFT), which ranks 99th and is up 3%.

As shown by a Coindesk report, when Bitcoin lost the floor of US$ 46,000, two hundred thousand positions were liquidated.

There were more than US$ 800 million in sales and, of that total, 87% were long-term positions, when the price is expected to rise.

But when the price drops to a certain point, the asset is sold so that the leveraged position is repayable.

Increase in US interest rates

In addition to all this, as shown by The Wall Street Journal, the Federal Reserve, Central Bank of the United States, said it could raise interest rates in March, with the market expecting this adjustment for a little more distant future.

This factor also got into the storm.

Kazakhstan conflagration

The situation in Kazakhstan is rapidly deteriorating. According to The New York Times, Russia has already sent troops to protect public buildings and institutions.

The local government said eight police officers and dozens of protesters had already died and around 400 people were injured in the protests, which are held day and night in the streets of the main cities.

Due to the price of fuel, the revolt now appears to be indiscriminate: the government has already said that it will return to the old prices, but this has not slowed down the popular revolt at all.

Kazakhstan accounts for 18% of the world’s mining hashrate, second only to the United States. When he went without internet for a few hours, the global hashrate dropped 12% on Wednesday (5).

Bitcoin dominance weakened

Bitcoin’s dominance in the cryptocurrency market dropped to 39% on Wednesday (5), the lowest level since April 2018 – a time of bear market, that is, of violent falls.

With a market value of $397 billion, Ethereum is close to halfway through Bitcoin, which has $807 billion.

fall of altcoins

The drops are 9% for Ethereum (ETH), 11.3% for Binance Coin (BNB), 14% for Solana (SOL), 9.9% for Cardano (ADA), 10.1% for XRP, 11, 7% for Terra (LUNA), 5.6% for Polkadot (DOT), 10.1% for Avalanche (AVAX), 9.4% for Dogecoin (DOGE) and 9% for Shiba Inu (SHIB).