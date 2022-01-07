Bitcoin Mining Falls Amid Internet Blackout in Kazakhstan – Cryptocurrencies

Kazakhstan’s Bitcoin (BTC) mining industry, the second largest in the world, was severely disrupted for the second day by a nationwide Internet blackout amid widespread protests.

“No internet, no mining,” the co-founder of mining company Xive Didar Bekbau said yesterday via Twitter. To CoinDesk, Norwegian researcher Jaran Mellerud confirmed that it is almost impossible to mine without the Internet.

The main pools (clusters) of miners lost an average of 10% of their hashrate in 24 hours as of 3:00 am today, according to data from the website BTC.com. The hashrate measures computing power in the Bitcoin mining network.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Kazakhstan is second only to the US Bitcoin mining hashrate, with about a fifth of the global total, according to August data from the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index.

“It seems like the Internet connection has dropped all over Kazakhstan,” Alan Dordzhiev, head of the National Association of Blockchain and Data Center Industry of Kazakhstan, told CoinDesk. “Therefore, none of the farms [instalações] is able to connect to mining pools.”

Bitmain’s BitFuFu platform said around midnight today that Bitcoin mines in Kazakhstan were facing disruptions in network connectivity and electricity and were trying to connect to local staff.

Internet monitor NetBlocks reported that connectivity in Kazakhstan is still almost non-existent. Communications were initially lost around 9 am yesterday. “The metrics indicate a simultaneous loss of connectivity that affects multiple providers, which could indicate the use of a centralized shutdown switch,” said NetBlocks.

The Internet was partially restored for a brief moment during the Kazakh president’s speech a few hours later, according to NetBlocks. At the time, he asked Russia and its allies to help the country face what he called a “terrorist threat”.

Protests erupted in the southern city of Zhanaozhen over an increase in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly used to fuel vehicles, which took effect over the weekend.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Kazakhstan’s electricity grid has been under pressure for months, partly due to increased demand for cryptocurrencies, but also due to failures in coal plants and other problems related to the country’s infrastructure.

The protests spread to Almaty, the former capital and largest city with the largest population in Kazakhstan, and turned into the biggest demonstrations the country has seen since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, according to international media.

Yesterday, the population allegedly invaded the city hall amid widespread looting. Dozens of protesters and 12 police were killed, the Associated Press reported. A Russian-led peacekeeping force must intervene to quell the protests.

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch