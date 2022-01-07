Bitcoin plummets and records the lowest value in the last 3 months

THE price of Bitcoin crashed around 5% at the beginning of this Friday (7), which made the digital currency reach its lowest value in the last three months. With the registered reduction, one unit of cryptocurrency it was worth less than US$ 41 thousand momentarily, the equivalent of R$ 234,000 at the current price.

This is the lowest value reached by the main cryptoactive in the world since the 29th of September of last year. On that date, the price was US$ 40,938 (BRL 233.6 thousand), after a drop of 3.7%, according to the Reuters, noting that a few weeks later it would reach a historic record of US$ 68,000 (R$ 388 thousand).

One of the reasons for the devaluation of the Bitcoin at the beginning of 2022 is the pressure exerted on digital currency by the system of central banks in the United States (Federal Reserve). The agency should start to adopt a more aggressive policy regarding investments in cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin has already dropped more than 40% since its historic record in 2021.Source: Unsplash

This was suggested at a Fed meeting held in December, the minutes of which were released this Wednesday (5). The document indicates that the interest rate increase will occur ahead of schedule, affecting the stock market and also the cryptoactive one, leading investors to look for something less risky to place their money.

The influence of Kazakhstan

The drop in the price of Bitcoin recorded in recent days was also influenced by the internet shutdown in Kazakhstan, according to the news agency. The target of protests over rising fuel prices, the Asian country’s government ordered state telecommunications companies to turn off local connections, in retaliation for protesters.

This measure considerably reduced the global computing power of the Bitcoin network, since the country is responsible for 18% of digital currency processing. This index places Kazakhstan as the second largest cryptoactive miner on the planet, losing only to the US.

The devaluation movement also affected other cryptocurrencies, such as the Ethereum, which fell 2.3%, and the Solana, with an even greater drop this Friday, from 4.7%.