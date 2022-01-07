Bloodborne demake ready, creator reveals

bloodborne should make its debut soon. Of course, we’re not referring to the original game, released in 2015, but rather to the demake being done by fans to give the game a nostalgic PS1 launch look. According to the creator who signs the project, Lilith Walther, the entire “remaster mode” is ready for distribution.

The game’s “remaster mode” maintains a sharp image and keeps the framerate fluidly unlocked. It also offers FullHD resolution, in a 4:3 aspect ratio, of course.

So it’s not a full experience of what it was like to play on the first PlayStation, but that’s why this is the “remaster mode”. The game is not finished yet, and its standard version, the ultimate goal, is all the look of the time, even with its limitations, and filters and technologies will be used for that.

Anyway, the announcement shows how the game’s development is going well and has great chances of meeting its release target: January 31st.

Walther commented in another tweet that he’s focused on fixing bugs and that there’s a good chance the game will make it on time, but he didn’t rule out the possibility of having to postpone it a few days.

the make up of bloodborne PS1 style is a pretty ambitious project, but of course it wouldn’t be possible to remake a game of this size with a small team. THE bloodborne PSX it only goes as far as the fight against Father Gascoigne.