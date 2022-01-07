Blue changes flights; Gol and Latam warn of increased covid and flu

The high number of covid-19 and influenza cases among employees of Azul, Gol and Latam forced adjustments in the operation of airlines and the release of a statement so that employees “double” hygiene care, such as the use of alcohol gel and protective mask.

Yesterday, Azul reported that it recorded a 10% impact on flights scheduled for January after a “high number of medical layoffs” among employees working on the flights and also in administrative areas.

The airline did not detail whether there were cancellations or reductions in passengers transported. “The coming days will be more challenging for our operation as a whole and we have already started to make some adjustments to address this situation,” says an excerpt from an email sent by the CEO of Azul, John Rodgerson, to employees on Wednesday night. .

In note to the UOL, Azul says that its crew members present, in their entirety, mild symptoms of the diseases. The situation “has followed the growth in the number of cases of flu and covid-19 in Brazil and in the world”.

The company ensured that affected passengers are being notified and receiving assistance and highlighted that 90% of operations are operating normally.

Goal registers cases among employees

Despite an increase in the number of positive cases, Gol says it did not have to cancel or change flights. According to the airline, employees who work at airports and flights were instructed to “double caution”.

Those who tested positive for covid or influenza were removed from functions to recover safely at home. According to Gol, 100% of its employees are vaccinated.

“In relation to customers, positive cases reported prior to boarding are being treated with three options offered to passengers: cancellation with full refund; cancellation, but with the full amount left as credit for future purchases; or rebooking at no additional cost “, he added in a note.

Latam also informed that it was not necessary to change flights, despite the high number of cases in Brazil.

“The company remains attentive to this scenario, which is changing rapidly due to the omicron variant”. The airline highlighted that any passenger with a changed flight, for any reason, “can always reschedule their flight without a fine and fare difference or request a refund without a fine”.

*With State Content