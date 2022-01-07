BMW Introduces Color Changing Car at CES 2022

How about having a color changing car at the touch of a button, changing the hue to your preference for a particular day? That’s what proposes to BMW with the new concept unveiled yesterday (5) at the Consumer Electronic Show 2022 (ESC), which takes place in Las Vegas, United States.

THE BMW iX Flow presented by the automaker at the event is a prototype of electric SUV with “electronic paint”, which uses electrical current to modify the body’s paintwork. It is the E Ink technology, the same present in devices like the Kindle and the Pebble watch.

According to the German brand, the painting of the electric car it has “millions of microcapsules with a diameter equivalent to the thickness of a human hair”, each with negatively charged white and positively charged black pigments. They blend together, forming white, black and gray tones, the only ones initially available.

When stimulated by an electrical signal, they interact and accumulate on the surface, giving the vehicle body the color chosen by the owner. The detail is that this innovative scheme of BMW electronic paint can be activated by touching a button, just wait for the change to happen.

Changing color depending on the weather

The aesthetic issue, allowing you to choose different shades for each day, is just one of the benefits offered by the technology of electrophoretic coloring. According to the manufacturer, the use of a certain exterior color can have implications for the efficiency of the electric SUV and the well-being of the car’s occupants.

A white paint, for example, reflects more sunlight than a black tint, helping to reduce the car’s heat and making the cabin temperature more pleasant. On the other hand, the dark outer film makes it possible to absorb more heat and can be used in cold climates.

BMW iX Flow with E Ink is not for sale.Source: BMW/Disclosure

It is noteworthy that the BMW color changing car it’s just a concept for now. Thus, there is no forecast for the launch of the iX Flow with E Ink, at the moment, although the automaker claims that it continues to develop the project, with the possibility of increasing the color palette.