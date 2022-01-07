BMW Introduces Color Changing Car at CES 2022

What once seemed to be a reality only in video games is now real: the BMW presented on Wednesday (5), during the CES 2022, a car that changes color at the touch of a button. The prototype presented by the German automaker uses an electrophoretic technology that allows changing not only the color of the car’s body, but also its interior.

The model called BMW iX Flow has the body with e-Ink coating, technology used in the screen of e-readers such as the Kindle, gives Amazon.

How does the car change color?

Color change can be accentuated or gradual (Image: BMW/Publishing)

The surface coating of the BMW iX Flow contains millions of microcapsules with a diameter equivalent to the thickness of a human hair. Each of these microcapsules contains negatively charged white pigments and positively charged black pigments.

Depending on the type of color chosen, stimulation through an electric field causes white or black pigments to accumulate on the surface of the microcapsule, giving the car’s bodywork the desired tone.

For this, the BMW development team responsible for the project prepared several e-Ink segments precisely adjusted to the various parts of the car’s body, including the use of laser cutting to ensure the perfect fit of the segments and adapting the material to the car shapes.

In a video, BMW showed how this color-changing process is done. It is possible to see the color of a BMW iX, the automaker’s luxury electric, changing from white to dark grey. Change can occur sharply or gradually. The most impressive: everything through one touch.

According to Stella Clarke, project leader at BMW iX Flow, the advantages of being able to change the car’s body color go well beyond personalization, as variable color change can be beneficial to the vehicle, taking into account the different qualities of light and dark colors when it comes to reflection sunlight and the associated absorption of thermal energy.

A white surface reflects much more sunlight than a black one. Consequently, the heating of the vehicle and the interior due to strong sunlight and high outside temperatures can be reduced by changing the exterior to a light colour. However, in colder climates, a dark outer skin will help the vehicle absorb more heat from the sun.

In either case, selective color changes can help reduce the amount of cooling and heating by the vehicle’s air conditioning system. This reduces the amount of energy used by the vehicle, resulting in lower levels of fuel consumption or use of electricity stored by the battery pack in the case of electric vehicles, also increasing the range.

Smart TV at BMW

The project does not yet have a forecast of when it will start to be offered in brand vehicles (Image: BMW/Publishing)

Another BMW technology presented at CES 2022 aims to transform the rear of vehicles into a “cinema room” with sound surround and 5G connectivity thanks to BMW Theater Screen. It is a personalized entertainment program on a 31-inch screen and up to 8K resolution.

The platform includes navigation that uses its own My Mode interface and includes content downloading, streaming and internet browsing, all thanks to 5G connectivity. To increase the immersion in the moment of the cinema in the car, the vehicle also makes a series of changes to the interior lighting to make passengers more comfortable.

Availability

BMW intends to drive the development of the technology so that a new form of personalization can be experienced both on the outside and inside of future production vehicles.

Despite the super news, there is still no certainty or prediction whether the vehicle can become a commercial option or not, as the BMW 31″ 8K screen is just a concept and there is no forecast when it will start to be offered in brand vehicles.

