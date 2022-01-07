BMW Introduces Electric Car That Changes Color In Seconds

posted on 06/01/2022 1:26 PM / updated on 06/01/2022 1:27 PM



So far, so-called electrophoretic staining has only been applied to prototypes – (credit: Tom Kirkpatrick/BMW AG)

German manufacturer BMW has just unveiled a bicolor electric car to the world. The model, dubbed iX Flow, goes from black to white and back from white to black in seconds, with just the touch of a button. The vehicle was presented at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, which takes place this week in Las Vegas, United States.

Up close with the new color changing BMW iX pic.twitter.com/6cnZphkdd0 — ™ (@WorldWideCarsTM) January 5, 2022

According to the automaker, legal issues still have to be discussed, but that is not a problem now, as the technology is not implemented in the cars for sale. The demonstration was filmed by people following the event and shared by personalities such as American journalist Josh Benson.

The videos went viral and multiplied within hours.

According to information released by the automaker, the resource is an electronic ink called electrophoretic coloration developed by the company E Ink. These are millions of hair-thin microcapsules containing magnetically charged black and white ink.

White pigments are negatively charged and black ones are positively charged. When the command is given, an electromagnetic stimulation is released in the coating so that only the chosen color appears on the surface.

During the presentation in Las Vegas, Frank Weber, head of research and development at BMW, said the idea is to show that even the exterior of cars can be integrated into the virtual world. “We want to show that in the future digital experiences (in cars) will not be limited to screens. With the BMW iX Flow, we are bringing the body to life”, he emphasized.