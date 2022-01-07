Board defines salary bonus calendar this Friday – News

Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund) decides this Friday (7) the new calendar of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2020 base year. Payment is expected to start on February 8th for workers born in January and end on March 31st for December birthdays.

The budget forecast for this year is around R$21 billion. According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, the benefit should be paid to more than 23 million workers. The allowance will be paid to workers enrolled in the PIS/Pasep for at least five years, who have formally worked for at least 30 days in 2020 and who receive up to two minimum wages (R$2,424).

The ministry said it had presented the proposed payment schedule to Codefat and will comment on the dates after consideration and voting. Made up of representatives of workers, employers and the government, the council meets this Friday. According to Ricardo Patah, president of UGT (General Union of Workers), there is no obstacle preventing approval.

New salary bonus calendar

Born in January – February 8th

Born in February – February 10th

Born in March – February 15th

Born in April – February 17th

Born in May – February 22

Born in June – February 24th

Born in July – March 15

Born in August – March 17

Born in September – March 22

Born in October – March 24

Born in November – March 29

Born in December – March 31

calendar change

Last year, payment was suspended and postponed to 2022, after the federal government decided to change the dates. The transfers of the salary bonus started in July of one year and extended until June of the following period, because the information on who was entitled to the benefit took until April to be consolidated.

The change took place after a report from the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union) pointed out non-compliance with this format, since the government divided the commitment of resources (the first phase of expenditure, when there is recognition of the commitment to spend) in two years.

Value

The allowance is paid to formal workers who receive up to two minimum wages (R$2,424). The benefit amount varies according to the number of months worked with a formal contract in the previous year. With the increase in the floor that took effect at the beginning of this year, the amount goes from R$101 to R$1,212.

who has the right

To receive the allowance, workers must be enrolled in the PIS/Pasep for at least five years and have formally worked for at least 30 days in 2020, with an average monthly wage of up to two minimum wages. It is also necessary that the data have been correctly informed by the employer in the RAIS (Annual List of Social Information) or eSocial, according to the company’s category.

Workers linked to private entities and companies receive PIS at Caixa. People who work in the public sector have Pasep registration and receive the benefit at Banco do Brasil.

Benefit not received

In the last year, according to Caixa, responsible for the PIS, 319.9 thousand beneficiaries failed to redeem R$ 208 million. The total forecast was R$ 17 billion for 22.2 million workers.

Banco do Brasil, responsible for Pasep, identified 2.7 million allowances for the year 2020/2021, totaling R$ 2.6 billion. But about 140,000 workers did not withdraw, which represents a balance of R$ 95 million

Benefits not received will be made available again in this next calendar, as of February 2022. The Ministry of Labor and Social Security states that the worker is guaranteed the right to a salary bonus for a period of five years.