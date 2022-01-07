Boarding bridge collapses minutes before passengers board flight to Vegas

Passengers and crew on a Canadian airline Westjet were quite lucky after their flight’s boarding bridge collapsed minutes before boarding the aircraft. The incident, which luckily didn’t hurt anyone, took place at gate 78 of Vancouver International Airport at 8 am on January 1st.

In the image, shared by the journalist, it is possible to see the Boeing 737-700 being towed, still empty, and very close to the bridge that has already fallen to the ground.


According to information from local media, the boarding gate would meet the flight from Vancouver to Las Vegas and was empty when it hit the ground. Passengers and ground personnel were distant at the time of the structure’s collapse.

Following the incident, inspection work began by the airport staff, who later confirmed that they had checked all other departure gates. Only Gate 78 remained closed.

“We have a team that is investigating the cause of the failure and we still don’t have a clear answer for this or regarding the period in which the bridge will be out of service”, said a statement from the airport. “We are confident this was an isolated incident in one of the bridge components and all other equipment is safe.”


