Bolsonaro affronts the truth and disrespects Anvisa technicians and the mourning of thousands of Brazilians | National Newspaper

President Jair Bolsonaro’s statements on child deaths by covid affront the truth and disrespect the mourning of thousands of Brazilians – relatives and friends of more than 300 victims from 5 to 11 years.

The president also disrespects all the technicians of the National Health Surveillance Agency when questioning what would be the interest of Anvisa with the authorization of the vaccination of children. the interest of Anvisa is expressed in the law that created it: coordinating the National Health Surveillance System, in defense of the health of the population.

The 4th article of the law requires the agency to act as independent administrative entity and that the necessary prerogatives for the proper exercise of their attributions are ensured. That is not what the president has been doing when he threatens to divulge the names of members of Anvisa who have approved childhood vaccinations. And now, by questioning the smoothness of the organ.

Finally, President Jair Bolsonaro’s statements contrast with what is provided for in Article 196 of the Constitution, which he swore to respect: health is a right of all citizens – and a duty of the State.

The government Bolsonaro delayed decision on vaccines for children from December 16, 2021 until Wednesday (5), deadline imposed by the Federal Supreme Court. summoned a public consultation preposterous, because remedies cannot be approved by the lay public, but by scientists.

Due to this delay, Brazilian families still have to wait at least another seven days until the arrival of the first pediatric doses.