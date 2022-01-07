Bolsonaro attacks vaccination and questions Anvisa’s honesty; medical community repudiates | National Newspaper

The president Jair Bolsonaro returned to attack, this Thursday (6), childhood vaccination against covid. In an interview with TV Nova Nordeste, Bolsonaro minimized the number of deaths by covid in this age group. Said he doesn’t know any case.

It is misinformation, because the Ministry of Health of his government accounts for 308 deaths of children aged 5 to 11 years since the beginning of the pandemic.

Bolsonaro also doubted the honesty of the Anvisa for having approved childhood vaccination against Covid and called those who advocate immunization “vaccine freaks“. The scenes were posted on the president’s social media.

“I ask: are you aware of a child aged 5 to 11 who died of Covid? I do not have. In front of me there are about ten people here, if anyone has, raise your arm. Nobody raised an arm in front of me. Are you going to vaccinate your child against something that the young man, by itself, once he catches the virus the chance of his dying is almost zero? What’s behind this? What is Anvisa’s interest behind this? What is the interest of those people with vaccine maniacs?”, says Jair Bolsonaro.

In the interview, Bolsonaro also referred to very rare adverse effects, but did not mention that all the package inserts for all medicines and vaccines that exist in the world contain a description of very rare side effects.

Besides the Anvisa, the agencies of the United States and of the European Union approved the vaccination of children with Pfizer’s immunizing agent. They are internationally recognized health authorities of excellence.

In Brazil, epidemiologists claim that although the covid is more dangerous for adults, no disease for which there is a vaccine kills more children than the covid. This is what the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics attested during the public consultation on childhood vaccination opened by the government.

“I brought you a comparison of what Covid-19 represents in children compared to other vaccine-preventable diseases. See that none of these diseases, all of which can be prevented by vaccines, victimized as many children as Covid-19”, said Marco Aurélio Palazzi Sáfadi, representative of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics.

“The numbers are scary. We are talking about 2 thousand and 500 deaths in the population under 19 years old and around 300 deaths in the population between 5 and 11 years old. No vaccine-preventable disease today, which is on the immunization calendar, has killed that number of people. So, we can’t trivialize Covid killings. We will be able to protect a greater number of children and prevent new deaths from happening”, explained Carla Dominguez, former coordinators of the National Immunization Program.

The Brazilian Society of Pediatrics publicly repudiated Bolsonaro’s statement. In a note, the organization states that Brazil should fear the disease, never the remedy; that the vaccine prevents pain, death, emergencies and hospitalizations in all age groups.

Brazilian pediatricians also declare that the vaccination of children is an important strategy to reduce the number of deaths in Brazil, which has more expressive indicators than other countries.

The Brazilian Society of Pediatrics highlighted that studies attest to the efficacy and safety of the anti-Covid vaccine for children.