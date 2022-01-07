Bolsonaro opposes Economy and must sanction Small business refills – 06/01/2022 – Market

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) must sanction the bill that intended to open a program for the renegotiation of tax debts for MEIs (individual micro-entrepreneurs) and Simples Nacional companies.

The decision represents a change in relation to the initial indication of a full veto and, once again, contradicts the recommendation of the Ministry of Economy. The economic team pointed out a risk of violating the LRF (Fiscal Responsibility Law) and provisions of the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) and the Constitution. The deadline for sanction ends this Thursday (6).

Bolsonaro had already ignored the economic team in sanctioning the exemption from the payroll of 17 sectors for another two years. The measure was made without any compensation measure for the loss of income, contrary to the folder.

At the start of his weekly live this Thursday, appearing not to know that the broadcast had already started, the president indicated that he was against the veto. “How are things, right? The guy wanting me to veto Simples Nacional”, he said.

Before that, an assistant from Bolsonaro stated in the video that he was following the theme. “You are now with Julio Cesar [Vieira Gomes, secretário especial da Receita Federal], I’m following,” said the assistant.

According to interlocutors at Planalto Palace, despite the Economy’s recommendation, the president took the political decision not to veto the text. Now the technicians are trying to figure out the solution.

The tendency is for there to be a partial veto, to prevent companies that were not affected by the pandemic from joining the renegotiation program.

By granting discounts to debtors, the program approved by the National Congress would generate a waiver of income. The impact, however, is not foreseen in the 2022 Budget.

According to sources in the economic area, the impact on this year’s collection would be approximately R$ 600 million. The government estimates that R$50 billion could be negotiated.

Earlier, interlocutors from Planalto Palace told the leaf that what is on the radar at the moment is the full veto of the law.

These interlocutors also said that they made it clear to Congress that there was no agreement on the approval of the text, which had been modified in the Senate.

THE leaf it showed, however, that there is growing discomfort with veto requests from Paulo Guedes’ portfolio alleging loss of revenue and lack of compensation.

In the case of the project to sell ethanol, for example, Planalto and Economy diverged, but the president had to veto the proposal, emptying it completely. The measure, however, was not made impossible, thanks to a resolution by the ANP (National Petroleum Agency).

The decision to sanction the Refis of small companies puts pressure on the government to adopt compensatory measures.

as revealed to leaf, the thesis of the Palácio do Planalto to sanction the exemption without compensation contradicts the decision of the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União), and the court has already demanded explanations. The government has until January 31 to prove that it complied with the LRF in granting waivers.

The change of direction in relation to the sanction of the Refis of micro and small companies came after the reaction of the National Congress.

Deputy Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP), who was the rapporteur of the proposal in the Chamber and coordinates the Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front, criticized the government’s intention to veto the text. According to him, the government would no longer benefit 4.5 million Simples companies.

“We are very disappointed with this news. We are the biggest victims economically with the pandemic. The companies were closed, accumulating debts”, said Bertaiolli.

According to the deputy, the veto makes it impossible for entrepreneurs across the country to gain steam to cross 2022. “Micro entrepreneurs do not have the same conditions as large companies and need help to reverse almost two years of losses in their activities,” he said.

“The impact is absolutely minimal, close to zero. The government does not have the necessary sensitivity to preserve companies”, he criticized.

Bertaiolli said that if there is a veto, he will work to overthrow him. He highlighted that the Entrepreneurship Parliamentary Front alone has more than 200 parliamentarians, including deputies and senators.

In addition to the violation of tax rules, the Ministry of Economy pointed out, in its justification for asking for the veto, that constitutional amendment 109 imposed on the government the need to present a plan for the gradual reduction of tax incentives and benefits.

The implementation of Refis, for the Economy, would be a measure in the opposite direction to what is required by the Constitution.

According to the text approved in Congress, micro and small companies would pay a down payment of 1% to 12.5% ​​of the debt, depending on the degree of loss of income during the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, they would have discounts between 65% and 90% on interest and fines and 75% to 100% on legal fees and charges, also depending on the impact of the crisis on their cashiers.

To alleviate the negative effect of the veto, economics was studying the creation of a specific tax transaction program for this segment.

Thus, companies affected by the pandemic could have access to more advantageous conditions to negotiate their debts, while respecting the maximum limits stipulated in Law No. 13,988/2020, which created the transaction mechanism.

The law provides that the maximum reduction will be 70% of the debt amount, considering the conditions established in the PGFN’s (Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury) and the debtor’s capacity to pay.

According to Bertaiolli, if the PGFN opens a notice with the same conditions stipulated in Refis, this would help companies. However, according to him, not all of them would be able to resolve any debts with the Federal Revenue, which have their own rules for establishing negotiations.