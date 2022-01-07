Bolsonaro sanctions law providing for solar energy subsidy | Politics

The “Official Gazette of the Union” published on Friday (7) the sanction by President Jair Bolsonaro of the bill that institutes the legal framework for own energy generation, known as distributed generation.

The proposal was approved in December in the Senate and House and was awaiting presidential approval. According to the government, the new framework establishes rules for consumers who produce their own energy from renewable sources such as solar photovoltaics, wind, hydroelectric plants and biomass.

Distributed generation did not have a legal framework, which caused the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) to regulate activities through resolutions. For parliamentarians, this situation generated legal uncertainty.

The new legal framework provides that consumers who produce their own renewable energy will gradually start paying tariffs on the distribution of this energy.

Currently, micro and mini generators do not pay distribution fees. The project maintains this guarantee until 2045. In addition to current beneficiaries, those who request the service up to 12 months after the sanction of the law will also receive the subsidy – which will be valid until December 31, 2045.

But there are other fees that they do not pay today and will pay over the years, such as: tariff flags (the additional charge on electricity bills when there is an increase in the cost of energy production) and charges on consumption that standard consumers pay.

Thus, the ones who pay the bill for subsidies granted to the distributed generation system are other energy consumers through the Distribution System Usage Tariff. Therefore, the legal framework defined a six-year transition rule in the payment of costs associated with electricity:

30% (thirty percent) from 2024;

60% (sixty percent) from 2026;

90% (ninety percent) from 2028.

As of 2029, after the transition period, distributed energy generators will be subject to the tariff rules established by Aneel.

The sanctioned text deals with the units of the Electric Energy Compensation System (SCEE). In it, if the consumer produces more than he consumes, he is compensated through an “energy credit”.

Bolsonaro vetoed two sections of the legal framework, one that extended tax benefits to distributed mini-generation projects. This “would imply a tax waiver without being accompanied by a statement of budgetary and financial impact”, according to the government.

The president also vetoed sections that would allow large projects installed over water to break up their units in order to formally qualify as micro or mini generators.

The government argued that the measure would pass on more costs to consumers who do not produce their own energy, which “would burden other consumers, including low-income ones, in favor of projects accessible only to large investors”.