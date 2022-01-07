Bolsonaro scoffs at mayors who ask for help: “Are they going to close everything down?”

To face the increase in cases of coronaviruses and influenza in the country, a group of more than 2,000 mayors sent a letter to the government requesting support in fighting the diseases. President Jair Bolsonaro, according to the DCM, gave yet another show of denial and scoffed at the request.

The document was sent to the Ministry of Health for support from the folder in structuring outpatient care, purchasing rapid tests for Covid-19 and anti-flu drugs, which are currently in short supply in several cities across the country.

The more than 2,000 cities that make up the group account for a population of around 150 million people, equivalent to 65% of the national territory.

Read too:

1- Medical recommendation prohibits president from riding a motorcycle

2- Regina Duarte appeals and shares the assembly of the president and Jesus: “It’s true!”

3- Army prohibits military and family members from sharing disinformation about Covid

Bolsonaro reaction

Bolsonaro mocked the mayors. “He laughed. He asked if the mayors will close everything down. But he asked the Ministry of Health to help, especially to the mayors of the grassroots parties”, said a deputy from the Centrão to the DCM.

The mayors’ request, in turn, is urgent. “The situation is alarming. We need more tests, more structure and medication”, said the president of Conectar and mayor of Florianópolis (SC), Gean Loureiro. “We are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of Covid and influenza cases. We asked the Ministry for emergency measures and support to the municipalities. The federal government cannot omit if the municipalities do not have the structure to meet an unexpected demand”, he concluded.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link.

Join our channel on Telegram, click on this link.