Bolsonaro vetoes debt installments for microenterprises

President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed the PLP (Complementary Bill) 46/21, which creates a new debt installment program for micro and small companies participating in the Simples Nacional, including individual micro-entrepreneurs and companies undergoing judicial recovery. The presidential veto was published this Friday (7) in the DOU (Official Federal Gazette). The Debt Payment Rescheduling Program under the Simples Nacional (Relp), authored by the Senate, had been approved by the Chamber of Deputies on December 16th.

According to Planalto, the veto follows the manifestation of the Ministry of Economy and the AGU (General Attorney of the Union), which argued that the “legislative proposal is incompatible with unconstitutionality and contrary to the public interest. By instituting the tax benefit, it would imply a waiver of revenue”.

The text of the project suggested, in addition to the installment payment to indebted companies, discounts on interest, fines and charges that would be proportional to the drop in sales in the period from March to December 2020 compared to the period from March to December 2019. Inactive companies in period could also participate in the program. Each installment would have a minimum value of R$300, except in the case of MEI, which could pay R$50 a month for the debt.





See too