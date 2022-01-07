Bolsonaro Vetoes Debt Renegotiation for MEIs, Micro and Small Businesses | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro fully vetoed the project that called for the creation of a debt renegotiation program for individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs), micro-enterprises and small businesses included in the Simples Nacional. The veto was published in the “Official Gazette” this Friday (7).

Bolsonaro justified that the proposal incurs a defect of unconstitutionality and contrary to the public interest, since, by instituting the tax benefit, it would imply a waiver of revenue.

The Chamber of Deputies approved the project in December.

The program was named Long-Term Renegotiation of debts to the National Treasury or due under the Simples Nacional (Relp). According to the text, the deadline for adhesion would end one month after the proposal was sanctioned.

The project would even benefit companies that were undergoing judicial reorganization. Under the proposal, companies could make an entry in up to eight times. The down payment varied according to the drop in sales of the entrepreneurs.

The deadline for payment of debts was 180 months after the down payment. The installments would mature between the last day of the month following the publication of the law and the last day of the eighth month after publication.

Discounts could reach 90% in fines and interest and 100% in the case of legal charges, depending on the companies’ losses last year.

Micro and small companies react after suffering a lot from the pandemic

The most advantageous conditions, according to the text, would be offered to companies that registered greater falls in sales, in the comparison between the years 2019 and 2020. In addition, the values ​​of the first 36 installments would also be reduced.

According to the rapporteur of the matter, deputy Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP), the reopening of the deadline for adhesion to the program would “inject, in a short period, resources in the public coffers, resulting from the adhesion of debtors”.