Bolsonaro vetoes microenterprise debt installments – News

President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed the PLP (Complementary Bill) 46/21, which establishes a new debt installment program for micro and small companies participating in the Simples Nacional, including individual micro-entrepreneurs and companies undergoing judicial recovery. The program would allow the renegotiation of R$ 50 billion in debt.

The presidential veto was published this Friday (7) in the DOU (Official Federal Gazette). The Debt Payment Rescheduling Program under the Simples Nacional (Relp), authored by the Senate, had been approved by the Chamber of Deputies on December 16th.

According to Planalto, the veto accompanies a statement by the Ministry of Economy and the AGU (Attorney-General of the Union), which argued that the “legislative proposal is unconstitutional and contrary to the public interest. By instituting the tax benefit, it would imply a waiver of revenue”.

The text of the project suggested, in addition to the granting of installments to indebted companies, discounts on interest, fines and charges that would be proportional to the drop in sales in the period from March to December 2020 compared to the period from March to December 2019.

Companies that were inactive during the period could also participate in the program. Each installment would have a minimum value of R$300, except in the case of MEI, which could pay R$50 a month for the debt.