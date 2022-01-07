Bolsonaro vetoes project that allowed debt renegotiation of Simples and MEI

posted on 01/07/2022 09:34 / updated on 01/07/2022 09:35



(credit: Alan Santos/PR)

President Jair Bolsonaro fully vetoed the bill that allowed the renegotiation of debts of micro and small businesses and individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEI). The veto, anticipated by the Broadcast/Estadão, was published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Friday (7).

The project would open space for discounts and installments of R$ 50 billion in debts of Simples and MEIs companies. In justification, Bolsonaro said that he vetoed the text for “unconstitutionality and contrary to the public interest”, since the proposal would lead to a waiver of revenue without the provision of compensation. The veto was recommended by the Ministry of Economy and General Advocacy of the Union (AGU).

This Thursday, in his weekly live on social networks, the president showed his opposition to vetoing the text. At the beginning of the broadcast, not knowing that it had already started, Bolsonaro complained: “How are things, right? The guy wanting me to veto Simples Nacional”, he said.

Business and parliamentary leaders spent the day trying to reverse the possibility of a veto, defended by the technical area. The bill’s rapporteur in the Chamber and president of the Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front, deputy Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP) even said that Bolsonaro had “interfered” and would not block the text in its entirety.

The veto of Refis for small companies comes after the government extended the exemption from the payroll, which benefits 17 sectors that employ the most. The government extended the exemption without compensating the waiver of revenue, which, according to specialists, goes against the rules of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).