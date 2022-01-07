Bolsonaro vetoes Refis to negotiate debts of MEIs and Simples Nacional companies – 01/07/2022 – Market

After much dispute between the Palácio do Planalto and the Economy, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) vetoed in full, this Friday (7), the bill that intended to open a program of renegotiation of tax debts for MEIs (individual micro-entrepreneurs ) and Simples Nacional companies.

The head of the Executive attended the Ministry of Economy and the AGU (General Attorney of the Union), which pointed out a risk of violation of the LRF (Fiscal Responsibility Law) and provisions of the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) and the Constitution.

The decision was published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Friday (7). On the return of the Legislative year, in February, lawmakers will analyze the veto, and may overthrow it.

“The legislative proposal incurs in a defect of unconstitutionality and contrary to the public interest, since, by instituting the tax benefit, it would imply a waiver of revenue, in violation of the provisions of art. 113 of the Transitory Constitutional Provisions Act, in art. 14 of Complementary Law nº 101, of May 4, 2000 – Fiscal Responsibility Law, and in art. 125, art. 126 and art. 137 of Law nº 14.116, of December 31, 2020 – Budget Guidelines Law 2021”, says the justification of the Economy and the AGU.

The episode caused discomfort in Planalto. The president did not want to veto the measure, but the technicians did not reach a safe exit, from a fiscal point of view. Therefore, it is a victory for the team of the Revenue team.

At the beginning of his weekly live this Thursday (6), apparently not knowing that the broadcast had already started, Bolsonaro indicated that he was against the veto. “How are things, right? The guy wanting me to veto Simples Nacional”, he said.

Before that, an assistant from Bolsonaro stated in the video that he was following the theme. “You are now with Julio Cesar [Vieira Gomes, secretário especial da Receita Federal], I’m following,” said the assistant.

According to interlocutors, the possibility of a partial veto, to prevent the entry of companies that were not affected by the pandemic in the renegotiation program, was considered, but without success.

By granting discounts to debtors, the program approved by the National Congress would generate a waiver of income. The impact, however, is not foreseen in the 2022 Budget.

According to sources in the economic area, the impact on this year’s collection would be approximately R$ 600 million. The government estimates that R$50 billion could be negotiated.

The day of comings and goings at the Palace regarding the bill also reverberated in Congress.

Before the veto published on Friday, deputy Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP), who was the rapporteur of the proposal in the Chamber and coordinates the Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front, criticized the government’s intention to veto the text.

According to him, the government would no longer benefit 4.5 million Simples companies.

“We are very disappointed with this news. We are the biggest victims economically with the pandemic. The companies were closed, accumulating debts”, said Bertaiolli.

For the deputy, the veto makes it impossible for entrepreneurs across the country to gain steam to cross 2022. “Micro entrepreneurs do not have the same conditions as large companies and need help to reverse almost two years of losses in their activities,” he said.

Before Bolsonaro’s final decision, Bertaiolli had already promised to work to overturn the veto, if that was the choice. He highlighted that the Entrepreneurship Parliamentary Front alone has more than 200 parliamentarians, including deputies and senators.