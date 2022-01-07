Bolsonaro will have lifelong dietary restrictions

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) stated this Tuesday, 4, that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will have to live with food restrictions for “the rest of his life”. The Chief Executive has been hospitalized since yesterday at Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo, to treat an intestinal obstruction, a consequence of the knife attack he suffered in 2018.

According to the congressman, the stab suffered by the president left “physical and psychological” consequences. Among them, permanent food restrictions. “He can’t afford to do many things he would like to do,” the senator said, adding that the president likes to eat “pastel, pizza and barbecue.”

The medical bulletin released by the hospital this morning said that Bolsonaro is progressing well with the clinical treatment and ruled out the need for surgery, but also attested that there is no expected discharge.

Diet

The diet has a direct impact in cases like Bolsonaro’s, highlight specialists heard by state. The picture of intestinal obstruction – which the president had already presented in July – occurs when there is adherence between bowel loops, preventing the proper passage of food. The succession of surgeries to which the agent has already undergone due to the stabbing favors the appearance of adhesions.

“He has these adhesions because he was manipulated a lot before with intra-abdominal surgeries”, explained the doctor Marcelo Borba, coordinator of the Nucleus for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases at Hospital Sírio-Libanês. “In these cases, you have to follow a certain diet, for example, avoid foods that ferment a lot, like milk, or that are very fibrous and difficult to digest, for example, vegetables and legumes.”

the doctor Renata Fróes, PhD in gastroenterology at UERJ and head of the group of inflammatory bowel diseases in Brazil (GEDIIB), explains that these foods can generate a larger fecal lump, making it difficult to pass through the intestine. She also cites meat as a food to be avoided, especially in the acute phase of the clinical picture. In everyday life, the doctor stated that, in general, meat consumption can be done in small and well chewed pieces. In the case of fat consumption, as mentioned by Flávio, the doctor explains that, in general, “fat consumption does not tend to worsen the condition, but each organism responds in an individual way”.

According to Borba, the amount of food eaten can also have an impact. “Those who have these adhesions and eat a lot can have obstructions too, as it increases the flow of food in the intestine,” said Borba. “The important thing is to have nutritional monitoring. What to do in this case is to treat and, eventually, operate when very necessary.”

The ideal is to avoid surgical intervention because it can cause new adhesions. According to the expert, what can happen is that he enters an operate-obstruction loop. “The more you operate, the more it creates adhesions and the more difficult it is to pass the food.” Surgery would only be indicated in cases of total obstruction and when it is not possible to resolve it clinically. Bolsonaro was diagnosed with a subocclusion, when there is partial obstruction.

Renata Fróes explains that the pain in this clinical condition occurs because there is a dilatation of the intestine in the anterior part of the obstruction, due to the accumulation of fecal bolus. “When there is dilation, the nerves and blood circulation are compressed, which causes pain”, he says.

To constantly deal with this condition, the doctor explains that three approaches are necessary: ​​nutrition guided by a nutritionist, drinking plenty of water and exercising. “Water is emollient and makes food slip; while physical exercise strengthens the abdominal muscles, which makes the feces easier to pass through the obstructed area,” he said.

habits

Flávio Bolsonaro stated that the president’s menu is more regulated when he is working, unlike what happens during moments of rest. Last weekend, Bolsonaro had lunch at a restaurant that serves pizza and seafood in São Francisco do Sul, Santa Catarina. On the first day of the year, Restaurante do Rui, as the establishment is called, expressed thanks in a post on social media for the presence of the president.

Flávio also said that the head of the Executive has difficulties in following an adequate food routine, given that his schedule does not allow him to predict fixed times for meals. “Things happen dynamically and he needs to keep changing his schedule, which makes it difficult to have breakfast, lunch, eat at night,” he said. Despite the medical team not informing if there is a forecast of discharge for the president, Flávio affirmed that the father can leave the hospital “at any moment”.