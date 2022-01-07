BOTAFOGO ANNOUNCES THE CONTRACTING OF DEFENDER WILLIAM KLAUS FOR TWO YEARS

the defender William Klaus, 27, is the new defender of the Botafogo. revealed by Youth, the player from Dois Irmãos-RS, also played for International and Ceará, your last club. Klaus passed the medical exams and signed a two-year contract with Alvinegro.

Klaus will be officially unveiled this Friday at Nilton Santos Stadium.

Young and with future potential, William Klaus is two-time Brazilian Aspirants champion for Internacional(2019) and Ceará(2020). Klaus also won the Copa do Nordeste (2020) for Ceara’s team, with a decisive participation in the semifinals when he headed in the goal in the derby that eliminated rival Fortaleza. The title came before Bahia.

William Klaus gave a beautiful demonstration of empathy when he taught Orlando, Masseur from Ceará, how to read. The defender took advantage of the time he was in treatment and helped with the employee’s literacy. Klaus’ attitude earned the athlete the “It’s not just football” award, promoted by the CBF. Welcome to Most Traditional.

DATASHEET:

William Klaus

Position: Defender

Place of Birth: Dois Irmãos-RS

Birth: 11-01-1994

Height: 1m87

Career clubs: Youth, Internacional, Ceará and Botafogo