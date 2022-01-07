Botafogo loses to Petrolina and knows his first defeat in the São Paulo Juniors Cup

In an afternoon far below the entire team on a bad lawn, the Botafogo lost to Petrolina (PE) by 1 to 0 this Thursday, in Taubaté, and met his first defeat in the Copa São Paulo. Glorioso, despite the setback, remained in the classification zone, in second place in Group 14, with three points, thanks to the goal difference.

With the lawn full of puddles, Botafogo had many difficulties in the game and left behind on the scoreboard early on. At five minutes, after a corner from the left, Popó headed free on the first post and made Petrolina 1-0.

Unable to touch the ball due to the state of the field, Botafogo was slow to get there with danger. Petrolina, on the other hand, took advantage of a blunder in the Alvinegra defense and almost made the second at 38, with Lucas Barreto coming out in choke and saving in Kinho’s submission.

In the second half, Botafogo attacked for the less bad side of the field, but continued without being able to produce much. In the 15th minute, Jhonnatha took a dangerous free kick to the left of the goal. Four minutes later, there was a lot of complaint about a hand touch by Petrolina’s Daniel inside the area, but the referee gave nothing.

The alvinegra pressure was greater towards the end. On minute 32, Gabriel Tigrão received it from behind, turned and kicked it out. Two minutes later, an incredible move: Marquinhos submitted on the crossbar, the ball ended up perishing in the puddle and Reydson and Ewerton Porto were in the “let me let it go” and nobody kicked, with the goalkeeper sold. At 50, he still had one more ball on the crossbar. It wasn’t day.

upcoming games

Botafogo returns to the field on Sunday to face Taubaté, the host team, at 11 am, at Estádio Joaquinzão. Earlier, at 8:45 am, Aparecidense and Petrolina face off in the preliminary of the last round of Group 14.

DATASHEET

PETROLINA 1 X 0 BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Joaquim de Morais Filho

Date-Time: 6/1/2022 – 3:15 pm

Referee: Fabiano Monteiro dos Santos (SP)

Assistants: Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (SP) and Fabricio Porfírio de Moura (SP)

Income and audience: open gates

Yellow cards: Paulo Jaike and Cristhian (PET); Reydson and Ewerton Porto (BOT)

Red cards: –

Goals: Popo 5’/1st T (1-0)

PETROLINE: Weverton; João Carlos (Ruan 30’/2ºT), Marcelo, Hebert and Eduardo (Daniel 16’/2ºT); Paulo Jaike, Alan and Popó (Kenneti 21’/2ºT); Cristhian, Kinho and Lucianderson – Technician: Assis.

BOTAFOGO: Lucas Barreto; Carlos Henrique, Ewerton Porto (Pedro China 41’/2ºT), Reydson and Jefinho; Guilherme Liberato, Kauê (Daniel Fagundes 41’/2ºT) and Raí; Jhonnatha (Hugo Iglesias 22’/2ºT), Gabriel Tigrão and Maranhão (Nicolas 30’/2ºT) – Technician: Ricardo Resende.