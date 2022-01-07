Botafogo’s contract with Textor provides R$ 150 million until signature and minimum annual increase in football payroll | firefight

Botafogo tied a series of obligations in a contract with American businessman John Textor to ensure the evolution of the new Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) not only in terms of finances, but also in terms of sporting relevance on the national scene. The terms provide for payment of R$ 150 million until the contract is signed and a minimum budget for football.

To encourage Botafogo’s competitiveness on the field, the club has a minimum budget clause in football, which deals with the investment in the professional team’s payroll. It is an annual adjustment of at least 50% of gross revenue compared to the previous year.

The almost enshrined agreement also foresees an investment of R$ 150 million in the first months of the partnership. The numbers are among the terms of the sale of the club’s Sociedade Anônima do Futebol that were shared with advisers in the early hours of Friday. The numbers were first released by the Lance! newspaper.

BRL 50 million five days after approval at the Meeting BRL 100 million on the date of signing the definitive documents BRL 100 million one year after BRL 100 million two years later BRL 50 million three years after

The first installment of R$50 million will go directly to the club, still as an association. The total amount that will be invested by the American is R$ 400 million. In other words, the other R$ 350 million will go to SAF. Textor will own 90% of the new company.

In addition, the entrepreneur will also have a share in the club’s debts. Civil and labor liabilities will continue to be paid through the Centralized Execution Regime, respectively with 20% of revenues and 50% of dividends, interest on equity or other remuneration as a shareholder.

All of this will be voted on by Botafogo’s counselors and partners in general next week. On the 13th, the Deliberative Council meeting takes place. On the 14th, the General Meeting will open the way for the arrival of the investor. Textor is scheduled to arrive in Rio de Janeiro this Friday to deal with the last details.

American John Textor is a businessman with media-related businesses. He was an executive at Digital Domain, a special effects company that worked on several films. He bought his stake in Crystal Palace in August 2021 for €103 million. He is negotiating to acquire Belgian second division RWD Molenbeek and has unsuccessfully tried to buy 25% of Benfica.

The entrepreneur began his career as a programmer. After Digital Domain, he founded and was CEO of fuboTV, a US-based streaming company focused on sports distribution and general entertainment. The fuboTV’s IPO (stock listing) on ​​the New York Stock Exchange generated a valuation of US$8 billion (approximately R$45 billion) in October 2020.

Forbes magazine ranked Textor in 2016 as “Hollywood’s virtual reality guru”. He is known for championing the marriage of media and technology. According to the businessman, one of his main objectives is to diversify income at the clubs.

CORRECTION: The ge initially published that the contract required the achievement of a relevant title within 10 years, but in the current version this clause is not present. The information was corrected at 9:15 am.

