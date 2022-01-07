Brazil ends 2021 with 40 dams in declared emergency, says ANM

The country had 40 dams at emergency level in December 2021, seven less than registered at the end of the previous year, shows the bulletin of the National Mining Agency (ANM) published this Thursday, the 6th. Of the structures, three are in “level 3”, situation classification of “imminent or ongoing disruption”.

According to the bulletin, the three units with maximum risk are located in Minas Gerais and all belong to mining company Vale. They are: B3/B4 (Nova Lima), Forquilha III (Ouro Preto) and Superior Sul (Barão de Cocais). During Vale Day, the miner predicted that it will have no safety-critical dams until 2025.

Another seven dams are at “level 2” of emergency, when an anomaly is classified as “uncontrolled” or “not extinguished”, requiring further inspections and interventions. All are in Minas Gerais municipalities, such as Itatiaiuçu, Nova Lima, Ouro Preto and Mariana. The dams are owned by Vale (5), ArcelorMittal (1) and Minérios Nacional (1).

Another 30 dams are classified by the agency as “level 1”, which is activated when an anomaly is detected regarding the state of conservation or for any situation with a potential compromise in the safety of the structure. Of the total, 26 are in Minas Gerais, two in Mato Grosso, one in Pará and one in Amapá.

The country currently has 906 mining dams registered in the Integrated Safety Management System for Mining Dams (SIGBM), of which 455 are framed in the National Dam Safety Policy (PNSB). According to the agency, 296 inspections were carried out at 283 dams over the past year.

Concern about the situation of the dams was even greater after the tragedy of Brumadinho, which left 270 people dead. It was the second major tragedy in three years. In November 2015, the Samarco dam burst in Mariana and killed 19 people, in addition to leaving a trail of environmental destruction.