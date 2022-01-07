Brazil has first confirmed death by omicron variant

Today, Brazil registered the first death caused by the omicron variant of covid-19. The death was confirmed by the municipal health department of Aparecida de Goiânia, in Goiás.

The victim was a 68-year-old man who was hospitalized and had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and high blood pressure. He was vaccinated with both doses of the covid-19 immunizer and the booster dose.

The man had been in contact with a person who had tested positive for the disease and whose infection with the variant had already been confirmed.

The city’s Health Secretary, Alessandro Magalhães, reinforced the need for vaccination accompanied by the use of a mask, correct hand hygiene and social distance whenever possible: “We lost a vaccinated patient, who had chronic health problems, who are important risk factors for covid-19. Unfortunately, he didn’t survive. A life lost among thousands saved by immunization.”

He also said that the county’s genomic surveillance program has detected the spread of the omicron variant, although delta is still prevalent. “In epidemiological week 48, 2021, the prevalence of the delta variant was 100%. In week 52, the last of the year, we reached 93.5%,” he explained.

Ômicron is already dominant in Brazil

A survey by the Our World in Data platform shows that a new variant of the coronavirus is already responsible for more than half of the infections in the country and that cases exploded in two weeks.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus is already dominant in Brazil, accounting for 58.33% of covid-19 cases sequenced in the country, according to a survey by the online platform Our World in Data.

Linked to the University of Oxford, Our World in Data is considered a reference in publishing data on the pandemic. The data correspond to the portion of the omicron in all sequences analyzed in the two weeks prior to December 27th.

As of December 13, omicron was responsible for just 2.85% of covid-19 cases sequenced in the previous two weeks, according to data from Our World in Data, which indicate high transmissibility of the new strain.

Until this Wednesday, the Brazilian federal government registered 170 confirmed cases of the new variant and another 118 under investigation, but it estimated that the strain was already responsible for about a third of infections in the country.

The variant was first detected in Botswana and South Africa and reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on 24 November. Since then, it has been spreading at a dizzying pace. In its last count, the World Health Organization (WHO) pointed out that 128 countries have already confirmed cases of omicron.

The strain has already become dominant in South Africa, the UK, France and the US, among other countries. In Germany, the omicron will likely become dominant in a matter of days, a Health Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

*With information from Deutsche Welle