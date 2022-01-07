Brazil pays off half of its debt with international bodies and retains voting power at the UN

Due to being in arrears with obligations, the country could lose the right to participate in the Security Council of the entity

Daniel SLIM / AFP All countries make some contribution to the maintenance of the UN



the government of Brazil made, in the last week, the payment of half of the debt it has with the United Nations (UN) and other international bodies, and maintained voting power in the entity, threatened by the previous default. According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Itamaraty), R$ 846 million were paid to international organizations and R$ 2.8 billion to banks and development agencies in 2021, such as the New Development Bank (NBD), by the Brics, a group that brings together Brazil, India, Russia, China and South Africa. The money was released through an ordinance of the Ministry of Economy’s Special Secretariat for the Treasury and Budget, published on December 21, 2021.

R$354 million were allocated to the UN alone – money that guarantees that Brazil can return to occupy a temporary seat on the Security Council, the entity’s main decisive body. Other bodies that received part of the arrears were the International Labor Organization (ILO), the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPAQ), Mercosur and the Organization of American States (OAS) . “Itamaraty is permanently seeking to prevent delays in the payment of contributions to international organizations from compromising Brazil’s performance. In this sense, it maintains close coordination with the Ministry of Economy and with other federal government agencies, to which it regularly signals the potential consequences arising from those pending financial issues”, said the agency in a note sent to Young pan.