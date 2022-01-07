Brazil records the first confirmed death by omicron; victim is 68 years old and lived in the metropolitan region of Goiânia

Ômicron (Getty Images)

The first case of death by omicron in Brazil was confirmed this Thursday (6). It is a 68-year-old man who was admitted to a hospital in Aparecida de Goiânia, a city in the metropolitan region of Goiânia.

The variant was discovered in South Africa on November 24, 2021, and has since spread rapidly to different nations and has been blamed for the recent worsening of the global indicators of the pandemic.

According to the city’s Health Department, confirmation of the presence of omicron in the patient’s body occurred through genetic sequencing.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The victim was vaccinated with three doses against the coronavirus, but had comorbidities that hindered the evolution of the clinical picture, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and arterial hypertension.

According to an official statement, the elderly person was infected by another person who also tested positive for the new variant — the clinical condition of this second person was not disclosed.

Aparecida de Goiânia says she has been under community transmission of omicron for ten days. To date, the municipality has sequenced 2,386 samples of suspected cases of coronavirus. Of these, 55 were confirmed for omicron, whose prevalence reached 93.5%.

Gustavo Mendanha, mayor of Aparecida do Norte, lamented the first death by omicrons in the city and promised to continue tracking the dynamics of the coronavirus there. “I determined the expansion of the Genomic Surveillance Program so that we can follow the advance of any new variant and today, with sadness, I received the news of the first fatal victim of omicron”, he said, in a note.

Just over 825,000 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have already been applied in Aparecida de Goiânia. The Secretary of Health, Alessandro Magalhães, explains that vaccination is very important because it reduces the chances of complications and deaths.

“We lost a vaccinated patient who had chronic health problems, which are important risk factors for Covid-19. Unfortunately, he didn’t resist. A life lost among thousands saved by immunization,” he said.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“On December 12, after an epidemiological investigation, we identified the first suspected cases of omicron contamination and requested the sequencing of their samples. The confirmation was a warning for the entire state of Goiás”, informed the Superintendent of Health Surveillance of Aparecida, Daniela Ribeiro.

“Since then, we’ve tracked the contacts of these patients and expanded the sequencing. On December 27 we confirmed community transmission and now the first death”, he added.