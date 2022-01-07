Brazil records the highest number of Covid cases in 24 hours since September: 45,700 | Coronavirus

THE Brazil registered 171 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and totaled this Thursday (6) 619,730 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days reached 101 , getting back above 100 after 6 days. Compared to the 14-day average, the variation was -10%, indicating a trend towards stability in deaths resulting from the disease.

Four states had no record of death on the day: AC, AL, AP and RR.

There are 22,395,322 cases registered since the arrival of the virus in the country. 45,717 of them in the last 24 hours –the biggest record since September 18, 2021 (when it surpassed 125 thousand due to accumulated data from RJ). The moving average of cases rose to 17,100. (the largest since October 6, 2021, when it was on 17,102). The increase was 477% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the national moving average curve of cases reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23, 2021.

Experts believe the increase in cases seen in recent days is the result of a combination: data that were retained due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s notification system and the dissemination of the omicron variant.

The data that calls the most attention on this Thursday is the diagnosis recorded in the Piauí in 24 hours. There were more than 9,600, the largest in the state’s historical series (and more than 3 times the previous record of 2,915 recorded in April 2021). The secretariat explained that the number refers to cases dammed up since the beginning of December, as a result of the instability in the ministry’s system.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average of deaths:

Friday (31): 97

Saturday (1): 97

Sunday (2): 98

Monday (3): 96

Tuesday (4): 96

Wednesday (5): 98

Thursday (6): 101

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

System standardization

The states began to normalize on Tuesday (4) the release of Covid-19 numbers in Brazil after the Ministry of Health’s data blackout.

On December 12, the ministry informed that the process for recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The forecast of systems stabilization (14 December) was not fulfilled.

On the rise (9 states): PA, MT, BA, SE, AM, CE, PE, SC, RO

PA, MT, BA, SE, AM, CE, PE, SC, RO In stability (7 states): TO, AC, MA, GO, PR, PI, SP

TO, AC, MA, GO, PR, PI, SP Falling (10 states and the DF): DF, MG, RJ, MS, ES, PB, RS, RN, AP, AL, RR

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles show that 143,955,901 people took the second or single dose of vaccines and thus they are fully immunized. This number represents 67.48% of the population.

The booster dose was applied to 28,482,658 people, corresponding to 13.35% of the population.

A total of 161,560,434 people, representing 75.74% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 333,998,993 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -42%

MG: -27%

RJ: -35%

SP: -14%

DF: -18%

GO: -10%

MS: -36%

MT: +100%

AC: 0%

AM: +33%

AP: -57%

PA: +108%

RO: +16%

RR: -100%

TO: 0%

AL: -67%

BA: +51%

EC: +26%

MA: -7%

PB: -44%

PE: +23%

PI: -14%

RN: -55%

SE: +50%

