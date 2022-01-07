Brazil registers 171 deaths in 24 h and an average of 101

Brazil registered today 171 deaths as a result of covid-19 and a moving average of 101 deaths. UOL is part.

The information, however, may still be affected by the data blackout that happened almost a month ago, when the Ministry of Health’s systems were the target of a hacker attack.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 619,730 Brazilians have died of covid-19 and 22,395,322 people have been diagnosed with the disease.

Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Pernambuco and Roraima had no deaths since 20:00 yesterday.

Brazil shows a trend of stability in relation to the average of deaths (-10%). The variation is calculated by comparing the average with the same index from 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between the two values, it means stability.

Only the Southeast region shows a downward trend (-49%). Midwest (-4%), Northeast (-4%) and South (1%) are stable. The North (115%) is the only region with an acceleration trend.

However, due to covid data blackout, the variation does not necessarily mirror what has been happening in each state.

Piauí registered today more than 9,000 cases. The number refers to data that had been accumulated since the beginning of December due to difficulties in accessing the Ministry of Health’s systems.

As a result, the number of positive tests in the last 24 hours was much higher than the day before and stood at 45,717. The moving average of cases was 17,100.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: fall (-42%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-27%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-35%)

São Paulo: stability (-14%)

North region

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast region

Maranhão: stability (-7%)

Piauí: stability (-14%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-55%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-18%)

Goiás: stability (0%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-36%)

South region

Paraná: stability (-10%)

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-47%)

Santa Catarina: high (21%)

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.