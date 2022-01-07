Brazil registers first death due to Ômicron variant of coronavirus

by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – A 68-year-old man with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and high blood pressure became the first death in the country from the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 proven by genomic sequencing, reported the Health Department of Aparecida de Goiânia ( GO), this Thursday.

According to a statement from the secretariat, the patient was admitted to a hospital and had had contact with a person already confirmed with infection by the variant. He had been vaccinated with three doses of vaccine.

The city said that confirmation of death occurred exactly ten days after community transmission of Ômicron was declared in the locality, which has a municipal genome sequencing program.

So far, according to the secretariat, 2,386 sequencing have been carried out in the city, which has already confirmed 55 cases of Ômicron. The prevalence of the variant in Aparecida de Goiânia reached 93.5%, added the agency.

The explosion of Ômicron variant cases has recently led the world to break daily records for Covid infection. In Brazil, however, a shortage of tests and a data blackout in the Ministry of Health’s systems have left the country in the dark in dealing with Ômicron.

