Breno freaks out with jealousy, causes therapy and puts pressure on Ilana · TV News

Breno (Marco Ricca) will leave Ilana (Mariana Lima) with her hair standing on end in Um Lugar ao Sol, a telenovela of the six of Globo. He will discover that his partner had an affair with the obstetrician Gabriela (Natália Lage) in the past and will explain the situation in couples therapy.

The photographer will lose his temper after finding an old letter that Ilana wrote to Gabriela. He will save the paper and reveal it at an opportune time.

This will happen in front of Ana Virgínia (Regina Braga). This Thursday (6), Breno will use the therapy session to pressure the woman about the alleged affair she had with the gynecologist. Cornered, Ilana will confess that she has known the doctor since she was a teenager and they have already exchanged kisses.

Jealous, he will propose a deal with his partner. It will demand that Ilana exclude Gabriela from her life and change the obstetrician. Ilana will accept the deal because she is tired of fighting and will promise that she will never see the character again.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a serial written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is fully recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will end in March. In its place, Globo will air the remake of Pantanal, written by Bruno Luperi, which will have Alanis Guillen in the role of Juma Marruá.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

