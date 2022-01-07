BRF (BRFS3), Lojas Renner (LREN3) and Hapvida (HAPV3) are the positive highlights of the day – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – Main financial market news

THE Ibovespa rose 0.55% this Thursday (6), to 101,561.05 points and with a traded volume of R$ 26.4 billion. Here, the day was one of recovery against a sequence of three consecutive falls in the week. Only between the sessions of Monday (3), Tuesday (4) and Wednesday (5), the Ibovespa dropped 4%.

Abroad, the markets continued to pass on the Federal Reserve minutes (US central bank), which signaled an even faster increase in interest rates in the US – which negatively impacts risky assets, as the yield on US treasury bonds increases as a consequence.

In New York, the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones closed with lows of 0.096%, 0.13% and 0.47%, respectively.

The three shares that appreciated the most on the day were BRF (BRFS3), Lojas Renner (LREN3) and Hapvida (HAPV3).

Check out what influenced the performance of assets:

BRF (BRFS3): +7.05% R$ 24.30

The rise of the dollar boosted the shares of BRF, which clashed with other meatpackers in the trading session. The increase was 7.05%, at R$ 24.30. “Minerva and Marfrig (competitors) either have high exposure to a country or high debt in dollars, which reduces gains with exchange rate increases,” explained Julia Monteiro, analyst at MyCap, to Broadcast.

BRFS3 rose 7.9% in the month.

Renner Stores (LREN3): +5.12% BRL 22.80

On a more positive day for the Ibovespa, Lojas Renner shares rose 5.12%, to R$22.80.

Shares fall 6.71% in the month.

Hapvida (HAPV3): +3.74%, BRL 9.71

The rise in the stock market also benefited the health sector, whose main highlight was Hapvida. The roles of the health plan operator rose 3.74%, to R$ 9.71.

HAPV3 drops 6.45% in the month.

*With State Content

