Bruna Marquezine is sick and faints on a toy in the United States: “What?”

Alongside her childhood friend Sasha Meneghel, Bruna Marquezine faces the famous Sling Shot, considered the largest human slingshot in the world; see video

The actress Bruna Marquezine amused the followers last Wednesday (06) with an unusual moment. A video in which the artist appears to be venturing on a radical toy in the United States went viral on social media, but the result was not what was expected.

Alongside her longtime friend, Sasha Meneghel, the muse decided to have fun in the famous Sling Shot, considered the largest human slingshot in the world. It turns out that, during the session at the toy, she got sick and ended up passing out, which generated numerous memes on the web.

“Put your hands up”, says the daughter of Xuxa Meneghelduring an excerpt of the video. “Who puts his hands up what?”, responds the model, visibly frightened by the height. Shouting several bad words, she passed out for a few seconds and went back to screaming as soon as she regained consciousness.

Fans had fun with the good looks of the actress: “Thank you, Bruna Marquezine, for making me have a fit of laughter when no one even tried.” said one. “I’m feeling sick with this video of Bruna”, another amused. “The soul left the body”, said a third.

In his profile, the ex-girlfriend of Enzo Celularishowed that it took place in sport. In addition to sharing the video of the moment she was on the toy, she changed her profile picture, putting a picture of her grimacing while in Sling Shot.

Look:

WOW!

Recently, the star shared a few clicks after his workout with the stars’ personal trainer Chico Salgado. Showing that the training is taking effect, she displayed the physique to be envy. In a top and gym pants, the super-healed belly and the pestle waist were in evidence in the clicks.

Always good-natured, she was giggling and grimacing at the photos shared on the coach’s profile. “Me: Bruna, let’s take a picture! Her: how? Me: I don’t know, you’re good at this! She: leave it to me! My director Bruna Marquezine started well, was focused on generating content for her friend! Then she started messing around! !”, he joked in the caption.