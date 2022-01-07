brusquense who was on a plane that landed for safety in Florianópolis reports the situation

This Tuesday, 4, the plane of flight LA3275, from the airline Latam, made a safe landing in Florianópolis after a bird entered the aircraft’s engine. The plane took off from Navegantes airport and was forced to deviate from the route because of the incident, which took place shortly after takeoff. Marcella Gonçalves, 30, from Brusque, was one of the passengers on the plane.

In an interview with the newspaper The Municipality, Marcella recounted the moments inside the plane, after the pilot informed that the landing for safety reasons would be carried out. She says that, at the time of collision with the bird, she didn’t realize that something was wrong, but says that other passengers noticed that the plane tipped to one side.

“I thought it was a little turmoil. Passengers next to me said they thought something was wrong because they heard a noise and noticed the plane going a little ‘to the side’. It (airplane) tilted more to one side, very little, and then stabilized. I didn’t realize it, I thought it was just turmoil”, he says.

The aircraft took passengers to São Paulo, bound for Congonhas airport. Also on the plane was country singer Maiara, who is partnered with Maraísa. They performed shows around Santa Catarina in recent days.

Marcella also says that after the pilot informed that a landing would be carried out as a precautionary measure in Florianópolis, all passengers were silent. The brusquense also claims that she felt nervous when she learned that there was something wrong with the plane. However, she says the pilot and flight attendants reassured the passengers. They informed that the other turbine was operating normally and that it would be possible to land.

“Everyone was silent, in total silence, a fright. Some asked the stewardess what they were going to do. Everyone got a little nervous. I was sitting, looking out the window and hoping to get close to the ground, afraid I was going to fall. The passengers beside me started talking amongst themselves, asking the stewardess what it would be like when I arrived at the airport. I was scared, but the pilot said there would be no problem and that we would be able to land”, he recalls.

The brusquense says that she has never had an experience like this before, despite having gone through some turbulence on other flights. When they arrived at the airport in Florianópolis, the passengers were divided, as explained by Marcella. Some of them boarded a flight that departed the capital of Santa Catarina for São Paulo at around 11 pm. Eight other people, including the girl from Brusque, headed to the city of São Paulo at 00:05.

Sought by the report, Latam Airlines Brasil manifested itself through an official note about the incident. Check out the full note from the airline, sent this Wednesday, 5:

Latam Airlines Brasil informs that the aircraft of flight LA3275 (Navegantes-São Paulo/Congonhas), which departed at 21:27 this Tuesday, January 4, collided with a bird shortly after take-off. As a precaution, the aircraft landed in complete safety in Florianópolis at 9:57 pm.

Latam clarifies that it is providing the necessary assistance to all passengers (…) Finally, the company reiterates that safety is an essential value and that all its decisions aim to guarantee a safe operation.

