Burnout Syndrome becomes a work-related illness in 2022; understand the disease

On January 1, 2022, the new classification of the World Health Organization (WHO) came into effect, the ICD 11. Therefore, burnout is now treated in a different way, where companies must pay attention to risk. Briefly speaking, Burnout syndrome is now considered a work-related illness.

In the words of the text, the syndrome has now been formalized as “chronic work stress that was not successfully managed”. In its previous text, it was still considered a mental health problem and a psychiatric condition.

Burnout syndrome – Burnout syndrome refers to an emotional disorder that is the result of an exhausting work routine, precisely for this reason the disease is also known as professional exhaustion syndrome.

Among the main symptoms of Burnout syndrome are:

feeling of exhaustion;

cynicism or negative feelings related to your work;

reduced professional effectiveness.

How can I prove that I’m sick? In order to prove the disease, it will be necessary to gather as many documents as possible to enter the investigation, namely:

certificate;

medical report;

additional documents;

Thus, the doctor and psychologist must issue reports detailing the entire problem and informing the period of absence from work. Remember that the period of up to 15 days of absence, the salary will be maintained by the company. However, if the period of absence is longer than 15 days, the worker may file with the INSS (National Social Security Institute) to apply for sick pay or disability retirement.

What do companies need to do? If Burnout syndrome was already a concern before, now the disease becomes a legal and financial risk factor for companies. It is necessary to bring elements to achieve awareness and speed in preventing the disease.