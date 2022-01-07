Burnout Syndrome is considered a work-related illness; see symptoms

The disease that is associated with professional exhaustion (physical and mental) is known as burnout syndrome. In 2019, Burnout syndrome was classified by the WHO as an occupational disease. But the change was only established at the beginning of this year, 2022.

Symptoms

Symptoms are associated with stressful situations experienced by employees in the workplace. They affect and cause emotional disturbances in professionals. This is because some professionals go through loads of daily pressure.

According to the Ministry of Health’s website, some professions suffer these loads of pressure, such as police officers, doctors, nurses, journalists and teachers. To identify the disease, it is necessary to recognize some symptoms and signs in the professional, they are:

Has gastrointestinal problems;

Increased heart rate;

Insomnia;

Muscle aches;

Headache frequently;

High pressure;

Change in appetite;

Excessive tiredness both physical and mental;

Feeling of incompetence;

Difficulty concentrating;

Feelings of failure and insecurity;

Feelings of defeat and hopelessness;

constant negativity;

Sudden changes in mood.

When the professional notices any sign of these symptoms that were described, then he should seek help to find out if it really needs to be the Burnout syndrome.

It is important to remember that the syndrome can also happen when the professional is given a very difficult job. The situation makes him think that he is not capable of carrying out the work he was asked to do.

Diagnosis of Burnout Syndrome

In order to diagnose Burnout Syndrome, it is necessary look for an expert. A psychiatrist or psychologist is indicated, in this case, to carry out this clinical analysis on the professional.

The psychiatrist and psychologist will be able to make a detailed assessment and find the best way to treat the syndrome. Therefore, it is essential not to neglect the symptoms that act as a warning to seek help.

Service

On the Ministry of Health website, there is some information for those who need to seek help. The Unified Health System (SUS), through the Psychosocial Care Network (RAPS), is able to guarantee all the treatment: from diagnosis with specialists to treatment with medication.

One of the services that make up the RAPS, the Psychosocial Care Centers are the best places to seek help from a specialist.

Prevent Burnout Syndrome

How to avoid stress and pressure at work? Balancing the body and mind. There are some alternatives that can help, which are: