Caixa Tem credit card is now available to customers; understand

Business

Hiring can be done entirely within the application, without the need to appear at a Caixa branch.

The banking institution is making life easier for low-income Brazilians who now have access to services within the Caixa Tem application. Among them, we can highlight Pix, virtual debit card, unemployment insurance queries, FGTS birthday withdrawal loan and, now, credit card. The latter recently entered the platform and allows a credit limit to low-income people.

Among the benefits of the Caixa Tem credit card is the exemption from annuity. It can still be used 100% digitally. Hiring can be done entirely within the application, without the need to appear at a Caixa branch.

Check out the main advantages of the Caixa Tem credit card:

  • Annuity free;
  • Minimum limit available to make purchases in cash or in installments;
  • An additional card completely free of charge;
  • Virtual card for conducting transactions over the internet;
  • Can be used in Brazil and abroad;
  • Purchases in physical and virtual stores.

To request a Caixa Tem credit card, you must enter its application and go to the “Credit Card” option. In some cases, you will be asked to update your registration. Once that’s done, choose the limit within the options that were designed for your profile. Next, you will need to choose the due date for your invoices and, finally, accept the contractual terms.

It is worth mentioning that the invoice can be paid in the application itself, Caixa branches, lotteries and ATMs.

