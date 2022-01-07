calendar should be released this Friday (7); know more

Expectations for the release of the PIS/Pasep 2022 calendar remain high. According to the plan presented by the Federal Government, the report should be released this Friday (7).

But before that, the calendar needs to be voted on and approved by the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat), a fact that also takes place this Friday (7).

PIS/Pasep 2022: Allowance amount, calendar month and who will receive it released

The receipt calendar takes into account the month of birth, for private sector workers, and the final registration number, for public servants.

The PIS is intended for workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is paid to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

PIS/Pasep 2022: check government calendar

Value of PIS/Pasep 2022

The value of the salary bonus can reach the value of up to one minimum wage, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of the previous year receive the full amount.

With the increase in the minimum wage on January 1st, the salary bonus will vary from R$101 to R$1,212, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked for the 12 months of 2020 will receive the maximum amount.

Information about PIS/Pasep 2022

Information about the PIS can be obtained by calling Caixa’s 0800-726-02-07 telephone number. The worker can also make a query on the website https://www.caixa.gov.br/abonosalarial/ or on the CAIXA Trabalhador app. For this, you must have the NIS number (PIS/Pasep) in hand.

Public servants who are entitled to Pasep need to verify that there has been a deposit in an account. If this has not happened, they need to look for a Banco do Brasil branch and present an identification document. More information about Pasep can be obtained by calling 0800-729 00 01, from Banco do Brasil.