Campograndens rise early in line at a store to take advantage of a discount of up to 80% – Economy

Two hours before the store opened its doors, the clientele was already making plans with purchases of products on the promotion

Queue of customers at the door of the Magazine Luiza store in the early hours of this Friday (07), in the Center of the Capital. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

All for a promotion! About 60 people already formed a line that was already starting to go around the block on Rua 14 de Julho, in the Center of the Capital, in the early hours of the morning of this Friday (7th). Magazine Luiza’s customers arrived at 5 am to guarantee discounts of up to 80% on products and up to 24 installments on the store’s card. And detail, the doors of commerce only open at 7am.

First in line, Marlene Augusta da Costa had been saving up for two months to buy the washing machine that went on sale. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

The first in line, the maid, Marlene Augusta da Costa, 51, left her house at 4:30 am in the Aero Rancho neighborhood. “This is my first time on these promotions, but I’m already a long-time customer at the store. I was waiting for this time of year, because I knew that the company usually makes these discounts.”

She will leave the store with a 12 kg Brastemp washing machine that she has been dreaming of for two months. “I’m saving and researching value all this time. Meanwhile, I’m using the borrowed neighbor’s machine. But today, my machine, which was more than R$ 2 thousand, will cost R$ 1,499”, he reveals.

Retired, Maria de Fátima was looking for a wardrobe on sale. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

To ensure the comfort of the first in line, the company provided chairs, snacks and coffee. The 56-year-old retiree Maria de Fátima de Melo guaranteed ‘VIP presence’. Living in Campo Grande for a month, the Aquidauanense was focused on a wardrobe. “That’s what I need right now, but I’m going to take a look at the pressure cooker and other items that will be well priced in the store.”

Entry into the store took place in an organized manner this year. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

Focused on a five-burner stove, micro-entrepreneur Adriana Costa, 46, was already planning other purchases in line. “My brother and I came to buy a stove each. I need to change mine. What I want was R$1,400 and it will cost R$1,030. But we were also talking here and I’m going to look at a cell phone for my father, which was stolen. And if the electric fryer comes at a good price, I’ll take it.”