Capelo praises Botafogo’s SAF model, ‘performance clause’ and organization: ‘Behaves better than Cruzeiro’

Journalist specializing in sports business, Rodrigo Capelo gave details about the SAF (Football Corporation) of Botafogo, about to be acquired by the entrepreneur John Text. In the program “Redação SporTV”, he brought numbers and data, in addition to praising the club’s conduct in the process.

For Rodrigo Capelo, even the way Botafogo found to invest in football is correct, without requiring titles in the contract.

– It has a performance clause, I’m calling it that to simplify understanding, in which the concern is that Textor make investments for Botafogo to become competitive. From the first to the seventh year, having “a sheet compatible with the best practices of Series A”, this point is not very detailed, words a little vague, but the concern of those involved can be seen. With an amount readjustable year by year by the IPCA or 50% of the previous year’s gross revenue, whichever is greater. If you collect R$ 200 million, the following year the payroll has to represent R$ 100 million. It’s a smart way for Textor to make investments in football, Botafogo SAF has to be competitive. It’s a cool way to make that happen. It’s not about demanding titles, if you don’t win Libretators we’ll get them back. Mechanisms that stimulate the search for performance without frightening investors – added Capelo, who sees Botafogo ahead.

– John Textor is arriving in Brazil, the conversation is advancing, there is a general meeting scheduled for January 14, the partners will have details and will vote on whether they want to complete the sale. It’s great to have information on how it should work. Better to do this first, to structure the operation and clarify the fan, than to remove the team’s goalkeeper in an unpopular decision. At this moment Botafogo behaves better than Cruzeiro – he praised.

Finally, Capelo left his initial impression of John Textor.

– I’ve been enjoying the Textor’s speech, the way he behaved with Crystal Palace, Benfica and Botafogo. He seems to be well prepared to deal with public opinion, he may find information leaks and organized crowds strange, in addition to the pressure, it won’t be easy. But I’ve been enjoying what I saw – finished.